DUFFIELD, VA - Dennis Edmund Baldwin, 58, went to his heavenly home December 1, 2022, surrounded by his family, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Born on August 29, 1964, to the late Allie Williams Baldwin, and Elmer Elec Baldwin, he called the Clinchport/Duffield area home his entire life.
He was a born again Christian and was attending Alley Valley Church. He retired from Partners Contractor, Kingsport. He loved the outdoors, hunting, farming, gardening, ginseng hunting and auctions. A simple hardworking man who always made time to help someone in need. He was the best son, dad, papaw, brother, and friend.
Along with his parents, his grandparents, brother-in-law, Grady Owens; brother, Eugene “Chico” Baldwin; nephew, Nick Owens; aunts, uncles, cousins, and some friends preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Baldwin; the apple of his eye granddaughter, Iris Belle Poage, Duffield, VA; girlfriend, Regina Diets, Duffield, VA; sisters, Linda Owens, Duffield, VA, Kassie (Greg) Stewart, Duffield, VA, Shirley (Jack) Begley, Fort Blackmore, VA, Lisa (Kennie) Adams, Blackwater, VA; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Gate City Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Chris Lane officiating. Eddie Roberts and Alley Valley singers will provide the music.
Stacy Kern, Dennis Hensley, Tyler Brown, Travis Begley, Justin Diets, Greg Stewart, will serve as pallbearers. Jack Begley, Kennie Adams, Jerry Dishner, and Ray Carrico, Andy Begley, and Jesse Begley will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday 11 am. At the Sloantown Community Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10: 45 am.
The family would like to extend gratitude to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, HMG Weber City, Ballad Cancer Center, Holston Valley ER Staff, and Alley Valley Church for their love and support and everyone who lifted him in prayer.