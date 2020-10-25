Dennis E. Bowen 71, passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his home. Dennis was born in Lee County Virginia where he lived his entire life. Dennis graduated from Jonesville High School in 1967. He earned his Bachelor degree from LMU in 1972. Dennis was known to his friends and classmates as Tank Bowen due to his athletic abilities in football. He played all sports throughout high school and played college football at Carson Newman. Dennis began working at different healthcare facilities and worked as branch manager of Lee Bank and Trust, he assisted in establishing the Black Diamond Federal Savings and Loan in Pennington Gap but found his career as nursing home administrator. He worked at Carter Hall Nursing Home in Dryden until it closed, when he facilitated the buildings transfer to the New Beginnings Rehabilitation Center. Dennis worked as administrator and retired from Ridgecrest Manor in Duffield in 2014. He was well known for his witty sense of humor and well-loved for his kind heart by everyone who knew him.
Dennis is preceded in death by infant daughter Pamela Bowen, and his parents William T. and Gaynelle Warner Bowen, and brother William Reece Bowen. He is survived by his wife Belinda Bowen, daughter Ashley Bowen Preston of Austin, Texas; granddaughter Abigail Grace Preston of Portland, Oregon; stepchildren Joetta Hillard, Jacob and Lonnie Scott; three step-grandchildren Victoria, Patton and Tucker; sister Phyllis and husband Paul Spangler; brother Ronnie and wife Kathy Bowen and several Nieces and Nephews. Dennis is survived by many friends and former classmates that remained close throughout his life and his German shepherd Duke.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to A.J Hatmaker and Steve Garrett his lifelong best friend, Dr. Art VanZee, Sister Beth Davies, and Caris Healthcare especially Taylor Delph, CNA, for their extraordinary help and care.
The family will have a graveside service for family and close friends on Tuesday October 27th at 2pm at Ewing-McClure Cemetery in Jonesville, Virginia with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. officiating. To view obituary and sign guest book please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.