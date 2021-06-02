GATE CITY, VA - Dennis Bray. 74, Weber City, VA passed into his Heavenly Home on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at NOVA Health and Rehab, after a lengthy illness.
Born in Gate City, VA on August 2, 1946, he was the son of the late Vernon and Anna Lee (Dykes) Bray.
Mr. Bray loved his family and animals and was an avid fisherman. He retired from the Scott County School System and VDOT.
In addition to his parents, his beloved sister, Linda Hammond; and beloved brother, Darvin Bray preceded him in death.
Surviving is his nephew, Tim Bray and wife, Barbara, and nephew, Roger Hammond and fiancée, Amy Dorton; great nephews, John Bray and Will Hammond; his great niece, Emily Hammond; sister-in-law, Annabel Bray; brother-in-law, Richard Hammond; along with many cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Raymond Summey officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Bray Family Cemetery in the Daniel Boone community of Gate City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m., Friday for the graveside service.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff of NOVA and to R.N. Dru Lawson for their excellent care of Mr. Bray.
