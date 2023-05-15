KINGSPORT - Dennie Crawford, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Life Care Center of Gray.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.

