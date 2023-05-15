Dennie Crawford May 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Dennie Crawford, 82, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Life Care Center of Gray.The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Phil Kestner officiating.Entombment Service will follow at 3:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Friends may also call any time at the residence of Dennie’s sister, Pat Summey.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Dennie Crawford and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Job Market LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Helen Frances Thornburg Roger Dale Harris Dennie Crawford Margaret Ruth Dixon Sivert Helen Frances Thornburg Roger Dale Harris Reba Lee Hood Stokes Jewel Mae (Webb) Jones Dennie Crawford Joshua “Josh” David Benton