KINGSPORT - Denise R. Hurt, 77, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born April 13, 1944, in Oklahoma City, OK to the late Durward and Naoma O’Shea Randolph.
Denise was a loving, kind and giving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and spending quality time with her children and grandchildren.
Denise was an insurance agent for many years and later became a small business owner. She was very involved in Girl’s Incorporated and a past Governor of a local Civitan Club.
Denise was a committed Christian and member of Calvary Church, Johnson City, TN.
In addition to her parents, Denise was preceded in death by her brothers, Lorin Randolph, Michael Randolph and Carl Randolph.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, John J. Hurt; children, Mandy Vasil (Jim), Doug Hilemn, Justin Hurt and Jon Hurt (Cari); grandchildren, Jessica Hilemn, Conner Hilemn, Anna Grace Hilemn, Hallee Hurt, Haydon Hurt and Hughston Hurt; sister, Ruth Harshaw; brothers, David Randolph (Julie) and Jim Randolph (Elaine); several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends also survive.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm Monday, December 20, 2021, at Calvary Church, 178 Pickens Bridge Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Robbie Hilton officiating.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to Dr. Shelton Hager and the doctors and nurses at C.T.C.A., Newnan, GA for their compassionate care of Denise.
To share memories and condolences please visit www.oakhillfh.com
