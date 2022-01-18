KINGSPORT - Denise Arch McGinnis, 53, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 after a brief illness.
She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, TN. Denise was a 1987 graduate of Sullivan North High School where she was a member of the Golden Raider Marching Band. She was also a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians; Denise was proud of her Cherokee heritage and appeared with her father and sister at many area dances and festivals through the years. Denise was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Arch; grandmother, Estella Teesatuskie; grandfather, George Lawrence Shelton; uncles, George Remus Shelton, James Ronald Castle, Richard Teesatuskie, and Reuben Teesatuskie; aunts, Polly Rozella Shelton and Rosalie Teesatuskie
She leaves behind her husband, Edward Falin; daughters, Dinah Beth (Jared) Hensley and Brittany Jo Garland; son, David Wayne McGinnis; grandchildren, Davina McGinnis, Leandra McGinnis, and Gadge Garland, all of Kingsport TN; mother, Doris Arch (Paul) Smith; grandmother, Edna Maxine Shelton, all of Big Stone Gap, VA; sister, Dawnena Jean Arch of Church Hill, TN; nephews, Dylan, Overbay and Nick Arch; great-nephew David Chase Culbertson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins
A Celebration of Life will be held in memory of Denise at a later time by the family.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.