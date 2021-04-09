ROGERSVILLE - Dena V. Weston, age 101, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, after a period of declining health. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville where she was also active in Ruth Sunday School Class and Joyce Wyatt Circle. She was also a member of American Legion Auxiliary #21 and Rogersville Lions Club. Dena was employed by International Printing Pressmen and Assistants' Union in Pressmen's Home, Tennessee and in Washington DC. She retired from the organization as secretary to the president in 1983 with 38 years of continuous service. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. C. Weston, parents Huke "Babe" and Carrie Violette, brothers J. E. Violette and Buford Violette, sisters Rose Cannon and Edith Wright, numerous nieces and nephews, by marriage Mary Violet, Ruth Fleenor and Kenny Fleenor.
Survivors include nephews Billy Violet of Newport, Bob Cannon, Jim Cannon and John Cannon of Sevierville, niece Mary Lee Stinnett, by marriage Ronnie Fleenor of Rogersville, Terresa Longdo of Kissimmee, FL. cousins by marriage Joyce LeRoy and Darla Alvis, one special great niece Brenda Branch of Knoxville. Special thanks to caregivers, Kathy Lawson, Brenda Butler, Connie Jones, Sandy Miskus and Pam Freeman.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family may visit Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville 9:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. on Sunday, April 11, 2021, to view Mrs. Weston and sign the guest register.
Graveside service will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 12, 2021, at McKinney Cemetery with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are ask to meet at McKinney Cemetery by 1:45 P.M.
