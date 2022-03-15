Proverbs 31: 27 & 28
“She looketh to the ways of her household and eateth not the bread of idleness. Her children arise up and call her blessed.”
Dema G. Shoun, 89, went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A native of Breaks, VA, she was a daughter of Rufus and Josie Millins Stiltner.
Mrs Shoun was a member of University Parkway Baptist Church for 63 years and remained active in her Sunday School class “Fidelis Class” until her health prevented her from attending. She served in the church’s card ministry and as a church historian. Mrs. Shoun was a happy and social person who loved the Lord and her church family. During her career, she worked as a secretary and at several retail stores, retiring from Ken’s Department Store. After retirement, she and her late husband traveled to the Bahamas and every state except Hawaii and Alaka. Mrs. Shoun loved photography and cherished pictures of her travels, family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shoun was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Harry H. Shoun; a sister, Agnes Senter; and six brothers; Kelsie, Elster, Arthur, Eugene, Jack and Rene.
Survivors include three children; Dean Shoun and wife, Debby (Kingsport), Menessia Shoun (Johnson City), David Shoun and wife Michelle (Johnson City); seven grandchildren, Chelsea Adams (Olathe, KA), Jared Shoun (Huntsville, AL), Brandon Shoun (Knoxville, TN), Michael Shoun, Calissta Bishop, Joshua Strother and Alyssa Shoun (Johnson City); eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family was her life, and her memory will be cherished by her family. She will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral home from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm in the dogwood chapel. A funeral service is to follow at 12:30 pm under the direction of Dr. Michael Oaks and music will be provided by Kathy Thompson. A committal service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday, March 18, 2022 in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be: Jared Shoun, Josh Strother, Brandon Shoun, Michael Shoun, David Shoun and Ben Bishop.
Memorials may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolence may be made via: www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Shoun family. (423) 282-1521