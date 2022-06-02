CHURCH HILL - Delray Clark, 91, of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the home of her daughter, following an extended illness. Born in Inman, VA, she had resided most of her life in Hawkins County in the Ross Campground Community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Clark; son, Mark Clark; granddaughter, Summer Woods; several brothers; and one sister.
Delray is survived by her daughter, Jan Kimbler; two granddaughters, Tina Littleton and Amy Clark; seven great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Ross Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ross Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Janie Kincheloe, 107 Ivy Lane, Gray, TN, 37615.
