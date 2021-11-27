HILTONS, VA. - Delphia McMurray Baker, 94, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Nova Health and Rehab Center.
Delphia was born on June 18, 1927, in Scott County, VA. She was the last surviving child of Cal and Hattie McMurray. She was a loving wife, mom, mamaw, and great mamaw who loved her family. Delphia sung with several quartets in the late 50’s and early 60’s.
She was preceded by in death by her husband, Lee Roy Baker; son, Jeff Baker.
Delphia is a survived by son, Calvin Baker and wife Lou Ann; grandchildren, Amanda Bumgarner and husband Eric, Brad Baker and wife Nikki, Rachel Baker-Terry and husband Kevin; great grandchildren, Ethan Bumgarner, Caleb Bumgarner, Kees Baker, Lynnlee Baker, Sterling Baker, and Brooke Terry; several nieces and nephews, a host of close family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 – 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Hiltons United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jason Ratiff and Bro. Rex McMurray. Music will be provided by Eric McMurray. The burial will follow to Holston View Cemetery. Masks will be optional but are recommended.
Pallbearers will be Brad Baker, Eric Bumgarner, Ethan Bumgarner, Caleb Bumgarner, and Kees Baker.
Honorary pallbearer will be nephews and Dennie Haynes.
A special thank you to the staff at Nova Health Care and Rehab for the loving care they provided to her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hiltons United Methodist Church, Hiltons Fire Department, or Shade of Grace.
To leave an online message for the Baker family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Baker family.