KINGSPORT - Deloris “Toots” (Hall) Middleton, 80, of Kingsport, passed away on August 20th, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a hard-fought illness.
A visitation will be held from 4pm-8pm on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021, at the residence.
Ms. Middleton requested only a brief graveside service be held. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday August 25th, at 11am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life with Scott Byerley officiating. Music will be provided by David Smith. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation online at www.JDRF.org
The care of Deloris Middleton and her family have been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.