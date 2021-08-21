KINGSPORT - Deloris “Toots” (Hall) Middleton, 80, of Kingsport, passed away on August 20th, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a hard-fought illness.
Deloris was the youngest child born to the late B. E. Hall, Sr. and Evelyn Hall of Sawmill Hollow, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee, on October 11th, 1940. She attended school at Church Hill High School. She graduated from the former Kingsport School of Practical Nursing. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Holston Valley Hospital and Medical Center for 25+ Years. She was a dutiful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mt Carmel.
Deloris is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lyle, B.E. Jr, Bill, and Ralph Hall.
Deloris is survived by her two children, Dena Herndon and husband, Wesley and David Middleton and wife, her devoted sister JoAnn and David Smith; beloved sister-in-law Sue Hall; grandchildren, Chris Hagood, Kingsport; Dustin Hagood and Eden, Franklin, Massachusetts, Kaitlyn Newberry and Carson, Jonesborough; great grandchildren, Abigail, Piper, Zayne Hagood. Soon to enter this world Baby Boy Hagood son of Dustin Hagood and Eden.
A visitation will be held from 4pm-8pm on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021, at the residence.
Ms. Middleton requested only a brief graveside service be held. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday August 25th, at 11am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life with Scott Byerley officiating. Music will be provided by David Smith. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses of Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation online at www.JDRF.org
The care of Deloris Middleton and her family have been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.