KINGSPORT - Deloris Delrio Price-Collins, 86, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord May 20, 2023.
Deloris was born in Eidson, TN on November 18, 1936.
She was the daughter of a Baptist preacher, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, beautician, artist, an excellent cook and a helper of others.
Following her graduation from Eidson School, she received her cosmetology license. Deloris loved to look at artwork as well as create her own. She was a living example of Christian service to others. She was always willing to prepare and deliver food, provide transportation to appointments and help with household chores. Deloris was delighted to help as a caregiver until her 80th year, before her declining health. She greatly improved the lives of so many. She took great joy in the time spent with her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding Deloris in death are her parents, John and Callie Price; stepmother, Mollie Price; husband, Frank Collins; great-granddaughter, Addyson Cain; brothers, B.H. Price and Odell Price; sisters, Ursula Johnson, Charlsie Johnson and Evelena Rogers; brother-in-law, Ted Collins.
Left to cherish Deloris’ memory are her daughters, Sandra Cross (Boyce) and Mitzi Woods; sons, Douglas Collins (Connie) and Michael Collins (Mary); grandsons, Emmanuel Woods, Matthew Collins (Allison) and Ethan Cross; granddaughters, Emily Woods, Tori Collins and Alison Collins; great-granddaughter, Acacia Cain; great-grandson, Samuel Collins; great-grandson on the way, Luke Collins; sister-in-law, Sheila Collins; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Dr. Phil Kidd officiating.
Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Deloris Collins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
