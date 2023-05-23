KINGSPORT - Deloris Delrio Price-Collins, 86, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord May 20, 2023.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you