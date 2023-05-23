Deloris Delrio Price-Collins May 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PS_SCRIPT_2.00 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Deloris Delrio Price-Collins, 86, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord May 20, 2023.The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Dr. Phil Kidd officiating. Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Deloris Collins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Christianity LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Lois Lawson Large David Scott Joyner Don E. Lane John B. Arnold David Scott Joyner Barbara Bailey Ward James "Jim" Otis Hagy Deloris Delrio Price-Collins Zelma Kester Williams Betty Casarano