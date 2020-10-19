CHURCH HILL - Delores “Tootsie” Mowell Parvin, 77, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 after a battle of an extended illness.
Tootsie was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. She was of the Baptist faith and was a member of North Fork Baptist Church where she was Saved and Baptized. Tootsie loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil & Vergie Mowell; brother, Delmar Mowell; sister, Junanita Hunley, brother-in-law, Edward Hunley; son-in-law, Tracy Davidson.
Tootsie is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Harlan F. Parvin; brother, Harlan Parvin, Jr. (Mary); daughter, Robin Davidson; special friend, Melissa Nelson; grandchildren, Benjamin Parvin, Matthew Parvin, Michael Jones, and Tracy Davidson; sisters, Marjorie Mowell and Carolyn Manis (Carol); several nieces.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21,2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Alan Payne officiating. Music will be provided by Stephen Bowman. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22 at Mowell Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession or at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Denny Smith, James Smith, John Moncier, David Manis, Etha n Manis, and Jeffery Hunley. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Hunley and Jamey Hunley.
To leave an online message for the Parvin family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parvin family.