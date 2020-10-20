CHURCH HILL - Delores “Tootsie” Mowell Parvin, 77, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 18, 2020 after a battle of an extended illness.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 21,2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Alan Payne officiating. Music will be provided by Stephen Bowman. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22 at Mowell Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM to go in procession or at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Denny Smith, James Smith, John Moncier, David Manis, Ethan Manis, and Jeffery Hunley. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Hunley and Jamey Hunley.
