Delores “Kaye” Medlin went to be with the Lord, May 02, 2021 after a period of declining health
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A celebration of life service will follow with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to follow all mask and social distancing guidelines.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the management and staff of Asbury Place Steadman Hill for their special care.
