Delores “Kaye” Medlin went to be with the Lord, May 02, 2021 after a period of declining health. Born in Kingsport, Kaye worked for several years at Tennessee Eastman Company prior to the birth of her first child but was better known or seen at the Bloomingdale Water Department where she worked many years accepting water payments through the drive-up window. She retired in 2004. She was active in her kid’s school activities during academic years and chauffeured ball players to games and back if buses were not available. Raised in the country, she loved all types of animals, and was often tasked with raising orphaned critters people would bring to her. She loved her flowers and adored her pets.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William D. (Bill) and Nora S. Lane; sister Patsy Luster and husband, Elmer.
Kaye is survived by two sons, Gary (wife Beth) and Danny (wife Carla); four grandchildren, Meghan, Matthew, Cody and Jessica; several great-grandchildren; special niece, Kathy Ketron; niece, Nancy Luster; and nephew, Howard Luster.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A celebration of life service will follow with Dr. Greg Burton officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to follow all mask and social distancing guidelines.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the management and staff of Asbury Place Steadman Hill for their special care.
