KINGSPORT - Delmus Bishop “Dale” Reece, 87, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Holston Manor Rehabilitation Center of Kingsport. He was born to the late Millard and Bonnie Mae (Bishop) Reece on February 20, 1934 in Lee County, VA.
Dale proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. Dale was a car salesman for many years. He loved racing, and before his health declined, he loved hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta Reece; sister, Margaret Hood Miller; brothers, Jesse and Clyde Reece.
Survivors include his sisters, Joyce Chambers and husband Daryl, Brenda Reece; nephew, Jonathon Page; special great-nephew, Ethan Page; special friend, Phyllis Moore; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Reece family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Thursday, June 17, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5:30pm – 7:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7pm with Rev. David Smith officiating. Committal Service & Interment will take place on Friday, June 18, 2021 in the Garden of Hope in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 12 noon. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
For those who prefer donations in lieu of flowers. The Reece family has requested that donations be made to Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. 5930 Orebank Rd. Kingsport, TN 37664.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Reece family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081