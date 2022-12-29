DUFFIELD, VA - Delmoe Jessee, age 79 of Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
He was born in Scott County, VA on January 15, 1943, and was the son of the late Hop and Emily Hood Jessee. In addition to his parents Delmoe was also preceded in death by his grandson, Zackary Adam Burem; 1 brother, Selvin Jessee; 2 sisters, Ovelyn Ollinger and Lela Shipman. He was a non-denominational minister and had a radio broadcast in Pennington Gap, VA.
Mr. Jessee is survived by his, wife, Anna Ruth Kern Jessee; 5 daughters, Rhonda Heim (Ray), Leisa Burem Guinn (David), Alberta Lynn Winesett Dunn (William), Cathy Jessee Lane (Jerry Cropper) and Lisa Winesett Darnell (Michael); 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Wilma Tipton, Glenna King (Ronnie) and Joan Shortridge; 1 brother, Paul Jessee (Ruth); Gary McDavid who was raised as a sibling; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 30, 2022 from 1 to 2 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the residence. Graveside service will follow at the Jessee Family Cemetery in Duffield, VA. Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to his wife.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Caris Hospice.