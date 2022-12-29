DUFFIELD, VA - Delmoe Jessee, age 79 of Duffield, VA went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

He was born in Scott County, VA on January 15, 1943, and was the son of the late Hop and Emily Hood Jessee. In addition to his parents Delmoe was also preceded in death by his grandson, Zackary Adam Burem; 1 brother, Selvin Jessee; 2 sisters, Ovelyn Ollinger and Lela Shipman. He was a non-denominational minister and had a radio broadcast in Pennington Gap, VA.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.