NICKELSVILLE, VA - Delmer Wayne Raymer, of Nickelsville, passed away on August 17, 2023. He was born in Roda, VA to the late Eugene and Thelma Raymer. He was a cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Delmer was a man with a passion for the skies, and his love for aviation led him to embrace the freedom and beauty of the open skies as a pilot. Beyond the clouds, a life of travel took him across the globe where he immersed himself in the vibrant landscapes and culture. He adored all music and found joy in sharing his love for it with others on the dance floor. His collection of antique cars was a testament to his appreciation for craftsmanship and history.
But perhaps Delmer's greatest legacy lies in the unconditional love he shared with those around him. He possessed an extraordinary ability to see the goodness in everyone and treat them with kindness and respect, regardless of their circumstances. He did not judge based on wealth, status, or background, but instead embraced everyone he encountered with open arms and a genuine smile, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and reminding us all of the power of love and acceptance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Raymer and Bobby Raymer; infant brother, Paul Franklin Raymer.
Survivors include his daughters, Patalyn “Patti” Leonard and husband Don, Tina Smith and husband Tony; grandchildren, Jillian Patton, Blake Smith, Dylan Smith, William Ross, Madison Wooten, Harrison Ross, and Conner Smith; great-grandchildren, Gavin Smith and Russell Smith; sister, Patricia Kilgore and husband, Teddy; sister-in-law, Janice Raymer; niece, Kimberly Steinfeldt; cousins, Sue Hamilton, Gary Jeno, Teresa Williams, Mike Rose, Donna Wiser and Ronnie Raymer.
The family will receive friends from 3pm to 4pm on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at The Gathering Place in Nickelsville located at 11762 Nickelsville, HWY Nickelsville, VA 24271. A celebration of life service will follow at 4pm with live music and dancing.
May his soul find eternal peace as he embarks on his final flight, forever watching over us all with love from above.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Nickelsville Cemetery or to the American Legion Cemetery in Big Stone Gap.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Raymer family.
