Truly one of a "kind"...

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Delmer Wayne Raymer, of Nickelsville, passed away on August 17, 2023. He was born in Roda, VA to the late Eugene and Thelma Raymer. He was a cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.


