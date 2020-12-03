GRAY - Delmar Lester, Sr., 78, of Gray, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Franklin Woods Hospital in Johnson City, TN.
Delmar was born in Grundy, VA to the late Porter and Ella Baker Lester. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam Era and was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. He attended Morrison City Freewill Baptist Church and was a lifetime member of Big Stone Gap Masonic Lodge #208. He loved serving the Lord, his family, and friends. He ministered to others by visiting the sick and shut-ins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Elmer Lester.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma M. Lester; daughter, Katherine Hayes; son, Delmar Lester, Jr. and wife Shelley; grandchildren, Timothy Lester and wife Megan, Jesseca Stephens and husband Joshua, Evan Hayes, and Joiella Lester.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor James Holcomb and Rev. Jimmy Combs officiating. Music will be provided by Billy Howard Lawson. Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Lester, Evan Hayes, Joshua Stephens, David Riner, Jim Shipley, Keith Hammonds and Duane Gilly. Melvin Carroll will serve as honorary pallbearer. For those wishing to attend, please meet at the cemetery by 12:45 and please wear masks.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Jim and Ruth Shipley, David and Donna Riner, the Carl Durham family, Kenny Hill and Pastor Stephen Miller.
Online condolences may be made to the Lester family
