“You will definitely enjoy what you’ve worked hard for – you’ll be happy; and things will go well for you.” ~ Psalm128:2
DUFFIELD, VA - Delmar Eugene “Gene” Duncan, 91, Duffield, VA passed away, Monday, April 24, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Gene was born in Hancock County, TN, on July 19, 1931, to the late Jay Duncan and Ida Srada Lynch.
He was married to the love of his life, Reba Lee (Miller) Duncan, for 67 years, and missed her every day of the rest of his life.
Gene was employed for 45 years with J.P. Stevens. He was an avid outdoorsman. In his free time, he loved fishing, carpentry, gardening, and just generally loved being with people. He never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents; wife, Reba Lee (Miller) Duncan; grandchildren, Cody, Joshua Duncan, and Jennifer Duncan, Major Duncan; son-in-law, David Gilliam; brothers Garnie and James Duncan; sisters, Ruby Nell Herron, Shirley Faye Head, and Ernestine Duncan preceded him in death.
He is survived by daughters, Debbie Gilliam, Kingsport, TN, Peggy Sloan and husband Charles II, Duffield, VA; sons, Delmar Duncan, Jr. and wife Denise, Hiltons, VA, Larry Duncan and wife Theresa, Duffield, VA, Bobby Duncan and wife Melissa, Rye Cove, VA, Anthony “Scott” Duncan and wife Angel, Johnson City, TN; grandchildren, John Gilliam, Tonya Taylor, Matthew Cape, Jasmine Shoul, Matthew Duncan, Charles Sloan III, Victor Sloan, Chance Duncan, Holly Sloan, Mackenzie LeBlanc, Shanee Duncan, Khloe Duncan; step-grandchildren, Lee Davis and Gabriel Douglas; 22 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, 28, 2023 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Grandsons, Matt Cape, Matthew Duncan, Vick Sloan, Charles Sloan, Jon Gilliam, Gabriel Douglas, Wayne Taylor, and Chance Duncan, and friends, Dave Wade and Al Hillman will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.