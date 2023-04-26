“You will definitely enjoy what you’ve worked hard for – you’ll be happy; and things will go well for you.” ~ Psalm128:2

DUFFIELD, VA - Delmar Eugene “Gene” Duncan, 91, Duffield, VA passed away, Monday, April 24, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.

