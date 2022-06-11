MT. CARMEL – Della Mae Osborne, 78 of Mt. Carmel, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Raised in Council, VA, she had lived in Vansant, VA before moving to Mt Carmel in 2003.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Osborne; her parents, Levi and Cynthia Tiller; and brothers, Bill Tiller and Bob Tiller.
Della is survived by her daughters, Beth Justus (Ralph) and Heather Ross (Todd); son, Jimmy Osborne (Ladonna); grandchildren, Hannah Justus, Sarah Justus, Rachel Justus, Sydney Ross, Lauren Ross, John Ross, Jordan Osborne and Mackenzie Osborne; and sister, Louise Tiller Wilson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Monday, June 13, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am.
