DeLisa Ann Swagerty departed this life February 17, 2021 at Ballad Holston Valley Hospital and Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00pm Saturday February 27, 2021 at Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until the hour of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Ms. DeLisa Ann Swagerty and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc (423)245-4971