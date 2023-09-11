SURGOINSVILLE - Delbert Lynn "Pete" Alvis, age 70, of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2023 due to complications of a massive stroke.

Pete retired from TRW and was an avid sportsman. If he wasn't playing in sports, he was either coaching or referring. He lived to see the Tennessee Vols play football. However, due to declining health he had to give up what he enjoyed the most. He was saved at a young age and was a member of Long Hollow Primitive Baptist Church.


