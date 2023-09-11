SURGOINSVILLE - Delbert Lynn "Pete" Alvis, age 70, of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on September 10, 2023 due to complications of a massive stroke.
Pete retired from TRW and was an avid sportsman. If he wasn't playing in sports, he was either coaching or referring. He lived to see the Tennessee Vols play football. However, due to declining health he had to give up what he enjoyed the most. He was saved at a young age and was a member of Long Hollow Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Carl and Grace Alvis, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gene Alvis and Randall Alvis; sister, Linda Borghetti.
He is survived by his sons, Dustin and Cory; twin brother, Elbert Glenn "Big" (Anitta), Danny and Edward Alvis all of Surgoinsville, Dennis (Terri) of Rogersville; sisters, Brenda Burton (Lowell) and special caregiver, Jeraleen Christian (Jack), Debbie Dover (Gary) of Morristown; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Ray Mullins and Rev. Ken Christian officiating. Graveside service will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:00 am in Horne Cemetery. Those who wish to follow in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 am Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Danny Alvis, Big Alvis, Dennis Alvis, Daniel Alvis, David Alvis, Brian Alvis, and Mark Borghetti. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Alvis, Lowell Burton, and Jack Christian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Long Hollow Primitive Baptist Church to Joann Jones, P.O. Box 415, Surgoinsville, TN, 37873.
