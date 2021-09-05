KINGSPORT - Delbert H. Litle, 92, of Kingsport, TN passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Delbert was born on December 14, 1928, in Johnson City, TN to the late Daniel and Sara Litle.
He was an electrician, having received his electrical engineering license. He traveled the U.S. working on various projects, and he returned to Kingsport to retire form Kingsport Armature & Electric. During WW II, as a teenager, he worked at the airport serving military aircraft. Delbert had been devoted to working in the election polls for many years. He graduated from Science Hill High School, and he was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine “Jeri” Litle; several siblings.
Those left to cherish Delbert’s memory are his daughter, Kim Wright (Les); sons, Mark Litle (Kathy) and Del Litle (Brenda); grandchildren, Tanya Hart, Heather Christian (Tracy), Dr. Holly Berndt (Rev. Karl), Shane Litle (Penny), and Brandon Litle; and several great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in the Garden of Everlasting Life at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to meet at the graveside at 2:45 pm.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
