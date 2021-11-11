KINGSPORT - Dede Mullins Jones, 92, of Kingsport, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at The Blake. She was born to the late John and Effie Mullins on January 23, 1929. Dede was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She enjoyed painting, gardening, family reunions, and hosting card and puzzle parties. She loved her big extended family very much.
In addition to her parents Dede was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Jones Jr.; son, David Jones; siblings, Audrey, Eugene, Max, Joanna and Virginia.
Survivors include her son, Jim Jones; her sisters, Gaye, Judy, Sue and Janet; and her many nieces and nephews.
The Jones family will honor Dede’s life with a Graveside Service on Sunday, November 14, 2021 beginning at 2 pm with Chaplin Daniel Winiger officiating in the Garden of the Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Jones family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081