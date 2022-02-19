BIG STONE GAP, VA - Debra Vernon- 65, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Wise County, VA., the daughter of the late; Noah Vernon and Clara R. (Smith) Vernon, she was one of 13 children. She loved the Lord, and attended church her entire life. In addition to her parents her sister, Carolyn Ruth Sturgil, nephews; Vernon Bruce, Steven Caudill, and baby niece, Angel Star Ruth great- nephew, Steven Caudill Jr. preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter; Clara Lee Caudill and fiancé' Jacob Kammermeyer, sisters; Sandra Rogers & husband Jimmy of Duffield, VA., Rachel Tyner and husband James of FL, Donna Hobbs of KY, Cora Garrett of AL, Teresa Vernon of KY, Joanne Wade of FL, Tony Robinson & husband Richard of Big Stone Gap, Elizabeth Vernon of Derby, brothers; Steven Vernon wife Argie of Jonesville, VA, Benjamin Vernon and wife Vickie of Wisconsin, Charles Vernon of Derby, VA., several nieces, and nephews, close relatives and friends. The family of Debra Vernon will receive friends on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap from 4:00-7:00 p.m. for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 22nd at 11:00 at the Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name in Big Stone Gap with Brother Bruce Helton officiating. The committal service will be held following in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online register is available for the Vernon family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
