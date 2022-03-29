Debra Short, 66, daughter of our dearly departed Roy Keith and Dorothy Short, passed after an extended illness with family by her side on March 24, 2022.
She is survived by her daughter, Christy Palermo; brother, Tony Short (Teddie); sister, Becky Carie (Randy); nephews, great niece and nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.
Debra was a memorable soul to all she met and loved, even if she called five times in a row to ensure we all knew exactly how much. She was an avid lover of animals, from lizards to doves, bunnies, dogs, and cats. In her youth, Debra was a ribbon winning equestrian. Debra embraced life to the fullest. She will be missed and is loved immensely.
Family will have a private service.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Short family.