Debra Lynn Davenport May 27, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Debra Lynn Davenport, 65, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Residence Debra Lynn Davenport Oak Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.