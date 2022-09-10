Debra Louise Shelton Sep 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Debra Louise Shelton, 72, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 8, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Residence Tennessee Debra Louise Shelton Pass Away Condolence Recommended for you