What cruel turn of the screw took Debra from us before her time? Whose face are her little dogs going to lick? Who's going to mow her lawn in a bikini and jump in the pool to cool off? Who's going to be a thoughtful and loving companion for Mom? Who's going to drink iced tea by the gallon? Who's going to plant a giant garden next year full of stuff that she doesn't like just so she can give it all away? Who's going to zing the most off-the-wall one-liners that usually make you die laughing but sometimes have you scratching your head in confusion?
We will all miss her dreadfully. Her Mother, Ann Hill (preceded to the great beyond by her Dad Maynard Hill); her siblings Cary (Charlotte), Eugene (Sharon) and Sloan; her nieces and nephews Robin Bledsoe, Amanda Barrett (Efford), Russell and Dana, her grand-niece Aurie, her grand-nephew Gavin, her numerous cousins and relatives, mostly in west Tennessee.
Debra Irene Hill was a proud Army veteran, (she served a tour in Iraq) and a skilled and empathetic nurse who volunteered to work in the oncology ward, saying "that's where I'm needed". Always ready with a huge smile and a witticism.
Military honors will be accorded by the Hawkins County Color Guard at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 30, 2021, in Mountain Home National Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to any animal shelter of your choice, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Don't send flowers. Send a tomato plant. Never mind, it's too late for this year. Donate in her name to an animal shelter and plant a tomato plant next year and name it Debra Ice Cream. Or heck, just buy a six-pack and drink a farewell to a unique, unpredictable, generous, funny, sweet spirit. The world has lost a good one.
