GATE CITY - Debra Hensley, 62, of Gate City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Updated: June 26, 2022 @ 2:35 pm
GATE CITY - Debra Hensley, 62, of Gate City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription