GATE CITY, VA - Debra Diane Hensley, 62, of Gate City received complete healing as she departed this life on June 25, 2022 with her sisters by her side.
Deb was born on March 22, 1960 to Dewey and Shelby Hensley of the Yuma Community. She was a 1978 graduate of Gate City High School and was also a graduate of the Kingsport School of Nursing. Deb dedicated her life to caring for others until her declining health prevented her from doing what she loved.
Her mother, Shelby Hensley and her son, Moses Ison, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her father Dewey Hensley; sisters, Brenda (Larry) Tipton and Freda Fansler; boyfriend, David Ison; sons, David Gray and William (Ashley) Ison; nieces and nephews, Adam Tipton, Melinda (Blake) Frazier, Josh (Whitney) Fansler, Whitney Tipton, Hunter Hendrickson, and Irelynn Frazier; grandchildren, Hudson, Scarlett, Ava, Ezra, Amelia, Ezekiel, Jalyn, and Jacob; along with a host of friends and extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
