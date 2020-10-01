Debra (Debbie) Elaine Arthur, 58, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. She was born September 22, 1962 in Murfreesboro, TN to Alice and Arthur Lowe.
Debbie loved growing up as an Air Force brat, living many places around the country and world. She graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, TN and was recently a graduate from Excelsior College a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. Debbie married her husband, Steve in 1983. She was a homemaker and a home schooling mother in her early adulthood years. Debbie started a business and owned several businesses after her daughter was grown. She was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur B. Lowe and Alice “Polly” Webster Lowe; and brothers, Anthony Lowe and Arthur Boyd Lowe, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 37 years, Stephen Arthur; daughter, Elizabeth Arthur; sister, Susie Wood and husband Pat; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Online condolences may be made to the Arthur family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Arthur family.