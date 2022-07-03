Debra "Debbi" Sammons Maupin went to be with her Heavenly Father Wedensday June 29th 2022. She left here in peace surrounded by her friends and family.
Debbi was born in Johnson City Tennessee on July 21st, 1958. She was a member of Renewed Church in Kingsport Tennessee.
Debbi's spirit was fierce, fierce in how she drew in everyone around her. She would not hesitate for a second to approach a total stranger with her ability to disarm even the most withdrawn of people and pull them into her friendly and warm company. She made friends wherever she went and once you met her, you couldn't help but to be attracted to her magnetic personality of charm, laughter and honesty.
Debbi was the life of the party, excelled in business, had a talent for creative design, a zeal for adventure that included roller coasters, amusement parks, motorcycle riding, and cruises. She was a gifted nursery worker that adored babies. The way she lived her life is a testament to her devotion to our Lord and she demonstrated God's love over and over with everyone that crossed her path.
Debbi is preceded in death by her late father, Richard Sammons of Eizabethton.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 17 years, Michael Maupin of Gray; her mother and childhood mentor of sewing/creative design, Doris Sammons of Elizabethton, and her sister Dr. Denise Sammons of Johnson City.
Please join us for a celebration of this wonderful spirit that has entered paradise, at Tetrick Funeral Services on Wednesday July 6th from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm with a funeral service afterward, Pastor Winston Johnson officiating.
The graveside service for Debbi will be conducted at 10 am Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Petworks animal shelter, 3101 E. Stone Drive, Kingsport Tennessee 37660.
