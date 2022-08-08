BIG STONE GAP, VA - Deborah Sharon Lambert Cress, age 65, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.

Deborah was born here in Wise County and has lived her entire life here. She lived a simple life full of love and family. She was a past member of the Appalachian Cherokee Tribe. She also was a member of the Cadet Church of God, where she used her gifts to sing for the church. Her love for animals was part of her character, that the family remembers Fondly. Words cannot even begin to express the loss that we feel. Her legacy will live on for generations to come, she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

