BIG STONE GAP, VA - Deborah Sharon Lambert Cress, age 65, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
Deborah was born here in Wise County and has lived her entire life here. She lived a simple life full of love and family. She was a past member of the Appalachian Cherokee Tribe. She also was a member of the Cadet Church of God, where she used her gifts to sing for the church. Her love for animals was part of her character, that the family remembers Fondly. Words cannot even begin to express the loss that we feel. Her legacy will live on for generations to come, she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Lambert & Anna Jane (Boggs) Lambert, & Erma Jean Lambert & Bobby Ray Lambert, her brothers, Gene Lambert, Glenn Lambert, & Junior Lambert, sister Oma Lambert, & grandson, Brenden Jones
Surviving her are children, Ronnie Herron, Sr. (Lisa), Hobert Herron, Jr., Jennifer Cox (James), Tracy Hall (Bobby), Lisa Hurd (J. B.) and Matthew Herron (Chelsea), all of Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Courtney Hall, Hoyt Hall, Ashley Hampton, Samantha Hampton, Stephanie Lancaster, Erin Austin, Emily Hurd, Ronnie Herron, Jr., Alex Herron, Isabella Herron, Tyler Bowen, Jade Cox, Dorian Cox, Austin Herron, nine great- grandchildren; and one on the way, her siblings,; Hillis Lambert of IL., & Gary Wayne "Boo" Lambert, Barbara Mosier, Larry Lambert (Jenny),)Judith Peck (Randy), Bedelia Davis (Michael), Anita Boggs (Joey) other close relatives and friends.
The family of Deborah Cress will receive friends on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA., The funeral service will be conducted immediately following with Pastor Leonard Lane officiating, special music will be provided for the family by the Herrons. The committal service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Holding Funeral Home at 10:30 to travel in Procession to American Legion Cemetery.