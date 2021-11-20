KINGSPORT - Deborah Lynn Ball Cash 63, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a Vista Member of Kingsport Housing and the president of the resident association. Deborah was also involved in prison ministries and was a caregiver in her younger years. She enjoyed watching true crime tv and reading books with her favorite being her bible. Deborah was a devoted member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and family.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Barbara Ball; brother, David Ball; sisters-in-law, Carrie Lee Cash and Joann Ball Gunn.
Survivors include her loving husband of 23 years, James “Chip” Cash; daughters, Natalie Ball and Samantha (Daniel) Hicks; grandchildren, Donte Ball, Isaac and Dallas Hicks; sisters, Joyce Bachtel, Janice (Gary) Wallen, and Barbara Ball; brothers, Lennie (Sharon) Ball, Larry (Michelle) Ball, and Wayne (Mary) Ball; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Janice Cash; special friends, Doug Charles, Nelson Minton, Deena Gonce, and many more; life time friends, Ronnie Crawford and Susie Holmes; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 7pm on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow with Rev. Melvin Conley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church or Hunger First of Kingsport.
