GATE CITY, VA - Deborah Leigh (Aunt Deb) Vanzant, 67, Gate City, VA passed away unexpectedly and peacefully into God’s arms on, Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born on October 28, 1954, to the late Lynton P. Vanzant, Sr. and Lelia (Bloomer) Vanzant.
Deborah was warm hearted with a wonderful sense of humor. She enjoyed her family very much and devoted her life to her family. She was fun-loving and enjoyed watching football games, loved music, and enjoyed fishing with her brother on the lake. She lived all of her life in Scott County, VA. She worked at Eastman Chemical Company.
In addition to her parents, her brothers, Donnie, George, and Danny Vanzant; sisters, Connie Morris, and Donna Eads; niece, Angela Shad; and nephew, Michael Taylor preceded her in death.
She is survived by her brothers, Lynton P. (Bud) Vanzant and wife, Jewell, Garry Vanzant and wife, Linda; sisters, Margaret Ann Bradshaw, and Anita Taylor and husband, Mike; many nieces, nephews, special friends, and her special pets, Carly, and Abraham.
Deborah will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN with Pastor Jeremiah Riner officiating.
Travis Vanzant, Andy Vanzant, Zachary Taylor, Tim Bradshaw, Jason Miles, James Peters, and Ben Peters will serve as pallbearers.
