KINGSPORT - Deborah Kay Stump, 66, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Deborah was born on October 26, 1956, in Grundy, VA, to the late Donald and Rushie Potter Stump. She was a graduate of Grundy High School and worked in the healthcare industry since 1978 currently an RN at Wexford House. Deborah was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, friend and mentor to so many. She loved her family and enjoyed family meals and sports.
In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Stump.
Left to cherish Deborah’s memory are her son, Justin Stump (Brandy); daughter, Denise Bledsoe (Allen); grandson, Nickalos Stump; granddaughter, Ryleigh Bryant; sisters, Shirley Lamie, Lorine Cook (Grayson) and Betty Dales (Herbert); brother, Woodrow Lockhart (Sandy); and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Deborah’s life will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Begley officiating.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the Garden of Hope in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.