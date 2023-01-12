KINGSPORT - Deborah Kay Stump, 66, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Deborah was born on October 26, 1956, in Grundy, VA, to the late Donald and Rushie Potter Stump. She was a graduate of Grundy High School and worked in the healthcare industry since 1978 currently an RN at Wexford House. Deborah was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, friend and mentor to so many. She loved her family and enjoyed family meals and sports.

