Deborah Jean Hyder, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2021. She loved the Lord, her church and her church family. She was a member of Spires Chapel Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time at her camper and fishing on Douglas Lake. Deborah was a great cook and loved cooking for others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Frances Elliott, sister, Diane Morgan.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Lines Hyder; sister, Janet Shaffer; brother, Roy Elliott Jr. (Angela); special sister-in-law "like a sister", Betty Jean Gray (Bill); several nieces and nephews; special "children" that she has cared for over the years; special and loving church family.
Funeral service will be held at 7pm on Friday, April 30th at Spires Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. John North officiating. The church will provide special singing. Graveside service will take place at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dandridge, TN on Saturday, May 1st at 11am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com