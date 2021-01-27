GATE CITY, VA – Deborah Ilene Pressley, 62, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Kingsport, TN on June 6, 1958, a daughter of the late Eckel and Diana Mae (Smith) Wallen. She was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Pressley; grandson, Braylon Williams; brothers, Ivan Wallen and Earl Wallen; son-in-law, and Robert Kitchens.
Surviving are her fiancé, Danny Lane, of the home; daughters, Angel Coker and husband Billy, Debra Kitchens and Crystal Goff; grandchildren, Kellie (Brandon) Davidson, Julie Coker and fiancé Jared Cothran, Kayla (Dalton) Williams, Zachary (Tykeria) Kitchens and Austin (Aubrey) Goff; great grandchildren, Kelsey Davidson , Karman Davidson, Paisleigh Cothran, Kase Cothran, Nova Williams, Jaelynn Kitchens, Bryson Kitchens and Noah Goff; brothers, Marvin Crawford, Jeff Wallen, Johnny Wallen and Chris Wallen.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Jones Cemetery, Church Hill, TN with Brother Rex McMurray officiating.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Pressley family.