GATE CITY, VA – Deborah Ilene Pressley, 62, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Kingsport, TN., on June 6, 1958, a daughter of the late Eckel and Diana Mae (Smith) Wallen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Pressley; grandson, Braylon Williams; brothers, Ivan Wallen and Earl Wallen; son-in-law, Robert Kitchens.
Surviving are her fiancé, Danny Lane, of the home; daughters, Angel Coker and husband Billy, Debra Kitchens and Crystal Goff; grandchildren, Kellie (Brandon) Davidson, Julie Coker and fiancé Jared Cothran, Kayla (Dalton) Williams, Zachary (Tykeria) Kitchens and Austin (Aubrey) Goff; great grandchildren, Kelsey Davidson, Karman Davidson, Paisleigh Cothran, Kase Cothran, Nova Williams, Jaelynn Kitchens, Bryson Kitchens and Noah Goff; brothers, Marvin Crawford, Jeff Wallen, Johnny Wallen and Chris Wallen; step-children, Stacy (Sharon) Crull, Heidi (Jason) Hart and Tanna (Adam) Odle; 11 step-grandchildren; 13 step-great grandchildren; special granddaughter, Rebecca Hurt; special friend, Kathy Shaffer
In keeping with Deborah’s wishes, she will be cremated.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Jones Cemetery, Church Hill, TN with Brother Rex McMurray officiating.
To express condolences to the Pressley family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Pressley family.