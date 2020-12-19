Deborah Eldridge Dec 19, 2020 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROGERSVILLE - Deborah Eldridge, age 64, of Rogersville, passed away December 18, 2020. Services are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Christian-Sells Funeral Home at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Sell Deborah Eldridge Pass Away Date Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.