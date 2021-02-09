CHURCH HILL - Deborah DeBord Stiltner, age 63, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was a licensed beautician in the local area for 40+ years, and she loved her clients very much. Deborah loved being outdoors, where she enjoyed shooting trap and fishing. Most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior and attended Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Kingsport. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, and will be greatly missed by her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne DeBord; and 2 infant children.
She is survived by her loving husband, Randall Stiltner; 2 sons, Adam Stiltner and Ethan Stiltner (Melissa Bowman); grandchildren, Nicholae Stiltner and Nylah Stiltner; mother, Christine DeBord; 2 brothers, Johnny DeBord (Susan) and Robbie DeBord (Rita); brother-in-law, Lee Stiltner (Donna); sister-in-law, Jennifer Owens (Stevie); nephews, Joseph DeBord, Nathan Owens (Sabrina), Lee Stiltner, Jr. (Sharon), Danny Walker (Karma) and Derick Lam (Amber); nieces, Shelly Grizzel (Michael) and Jessie Lawson (Jordan); great-nieces, Myah DeBord, Sierra Allmon, Jaden Allmon, Jenesis Lawson, Caroline Walker, Nevaeh Lam and Breanna Grizzel; great-nephews, Braylynn Miller, Bently Miller, Jaxson Walker, Alex Lam, Lucas Allmon, Caleb Grizzel and Joshua Grizzel; and a host of extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service and Recieving of Friends will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Kingsport with Pastor Danny Walker officiating. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged at the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abundant Life Fellowship Church or The Gideons.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Stiltner family.