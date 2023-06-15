SURGOINSVILLE – Deborah “Deb” Kay Manis Harrell, 64 of Surgoinsville, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Deb was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville. She enjoyed going to church and to Sunday lunches and going shopping afterwards with her family. She loved receiving phone calls from her loved ones, but most of all, she loved spending time with her most treasured gift- her daughter and baby girl, Heather. Deb loved watching and supporting Heather in everything, especially her love for horses. They always pinky promised one another that everything would always be okay. Now, she is in her forever home, healed and with no more pain.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Harrell; father, Billy Manis; two great-nephews; her father-in-law, Rob Harrell.
Deb is survived by her daughter, Heather Grizzle, (Billy Joe); mother, Helen Manis; sisters, Vickie “Sis” Byington (Dale) and Lisa Winstead (York); brother, Sam Manis (Joyce); several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly; as well as, a special friend, Johnny Burton.
The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.
A funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Chris Ray and Brother Billy Ray Linkous officiating.
Burial will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Loren Winstead, Jason Byington, Tom Williams, Larry “Lemon” Fields, Dalton Grizzle and Billy Cross. Honorary pallbearers will be Carter Byington, Dale Byington, Matthew Winstead, Andrew and Lucas Winstead.