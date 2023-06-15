SURGOINSVILLE – Deborah “Deb” Kay Manis Harrell, 64 of Surgoinsville, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Deb was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville. She enjoyed going to church and to Sunday lunches and going shopping afterwards with her family. She loved receiving phone calls from her loved ones, but most of all, she loved spending time with her most treasured gift- her daughter and baby girl, Heather. Deb loved watching and supporting Heather in everything, especially her love for horses. They always pinky promised one another that everything would always be okay. Now, she is in her forever home, healed and with no more pain.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Harrell; father, Billy Manis; two great-nephews; her father-in-law, Rob Harrell.

