July 29, 1950 – April 26, 2020
Please join us as we celebrate the life of Debbie DePollo. A Celebration of Debbie’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday July 24, 2021 at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Father Michael Cummins and Deacon Steve Helmbrecht officiating.
Following the service, we will share a meal, along with our favorite memories and stories of a wonderful person who is greatly missed.
