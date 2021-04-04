ROGERSVILLE - Deborah A. Lawson, age 66, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family. She retired from the Kingsport Press after over 30 years of service. She enjoyed life, laughter, and spending time with her family, being a 'Mimi" most of all. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles "Chuck" Johnson; brother, Ed Johnson; sisters-in-law, Judy Johnson, and Michele Johnson.
In addition to her mother, Dorothy S. Johnson McCoy (Wayne), survivors include her son, Jared Hicks; daughter, Julia Hicks (Patrick Chess); grandson, Parker Chess; brother, Greg Johnson (Juliet); nieces and nephews, Jeremiah (Alicia), Jessica, Josh, Andy, Thomas (Courtney), Josie, and Stephen.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm with Brother Stephen Johnson, Brother Ulias Brown, and Brother Ed Barnett officiating. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday in Bethel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.