(July 20, 1957 – November 7, 2021)
Debora “Debi” Thompson Hapner passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, November 7, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
Debi was born July 20, 1957, in Portsmouth, VA to the late Bernard E. (Bob) Thompson and the late Stella Rhodes Thompson.
She grew up in Kingsport, Tennessee, and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Throughout the years she lived in North Carolina, California and Texas. Later in life, she returned to Kingsport to be near her family. She worked at Eastman and absolutely loved her Eastman family. Debi retired from Eastman in June 2020 due to health issues. She was always a shining light and inspiration no matter what she was going through. She always had a beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Debi was a servant to the Lord, read her Bible daily, and she loved her Ridgeview Ladies Sunday School group.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Debi was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Thompson, Dwight Thompson and Ray Thompson; sisters, Gertrude Lilly and Mildred Shortt.
Left to cherish Debora’s memories are her sister, Darlene Edwards (Jay); Nephews, Travis Edwards (Cheyenne), Michael Thompson, and Alex Thompson (Michelle); Brother, Robin Thompson (Martha), along with a host of other close family and friends.
The family would like to thank the Holston Valley Wilcox Hall Floor 3 nurses for their loving and kind care of Debi over the past two weeks, especially Dylan, Brandon, Seth, Crystal, and Regina.
Due to Covid, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
